Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Grows By 6.2%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BFRG stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

