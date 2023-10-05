Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Grows By 6.2%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bullfrog AI Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BFRG stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.