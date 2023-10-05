Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Rises By 6.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 46,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ET stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
