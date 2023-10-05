Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWX opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.38%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

