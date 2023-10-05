SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.