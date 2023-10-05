SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.29

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 50952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,968.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,634 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,513,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,712 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,043,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

