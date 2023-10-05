SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.94

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 242402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

