Standpoint Asset Management LLC Has $48.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.9% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,342,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $426.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

