Sterling Manor Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

