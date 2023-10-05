Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock worth $701,448. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

