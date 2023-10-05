Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.