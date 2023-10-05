The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.16 and its 200-day moving average is $306.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.