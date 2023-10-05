The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
