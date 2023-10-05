The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

