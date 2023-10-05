The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

