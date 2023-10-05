Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

TT stock opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

