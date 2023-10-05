TXO Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXO. Raymond James reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.13 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

