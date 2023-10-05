U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

