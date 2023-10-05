Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

