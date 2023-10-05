Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.41

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 7867389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

