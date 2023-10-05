VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.42

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.42 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.