Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 1,103,475 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $24,629,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,665,143.76.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Jeffery Westphal sold 80,816 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,527,422.40.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

