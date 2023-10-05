Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

