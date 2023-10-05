Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $231.20 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

