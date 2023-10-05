Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

V stock opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

