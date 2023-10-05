Wafra Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,827 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

