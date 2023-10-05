Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.