Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

