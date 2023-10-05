Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $446,000.

VMBS stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

