Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 13.04% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAEF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

