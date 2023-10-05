Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

