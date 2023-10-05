Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

