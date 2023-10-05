Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

