Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 443 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $194.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

