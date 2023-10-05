Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 639 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

