Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,697 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $485.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

