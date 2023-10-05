Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. Insiders Continue To Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is a Big Short Squeeze Looming for This Stock?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tip The Risk / Reward Scale In your Favor With These 3 Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.