Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 434 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $518.42 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

