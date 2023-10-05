Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

