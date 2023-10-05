WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.98

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.98 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 109889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

