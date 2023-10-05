Wedbush Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 87.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

