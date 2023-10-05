Well Done LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.30.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.