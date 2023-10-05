Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

