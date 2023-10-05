Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,925. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.