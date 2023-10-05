Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Zscaler worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,858 shares of company stock valued at $19,335,152. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

