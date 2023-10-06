1,345 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

