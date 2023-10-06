1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $233.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.62. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

