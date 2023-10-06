5,211 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 15.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $572,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVA opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

