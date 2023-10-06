AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

