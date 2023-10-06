Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $194.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

