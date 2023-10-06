Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.15. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.